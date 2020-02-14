extortion
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Sues Tasha K For Extortion Over Interview With Ex-AssistantAllegedly, Tasha K threatened to release a damning interview with Hart's ex-assistant if he didn't pay her $250K.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Reaches Settlement With Accusers: ReportSiblings John and Jane Doe claim Haddish and Aries Spears groomed and molested them as children.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureA$AP Rocky Denies A$AP Relli's Allegations In Response To Shooting LawsuitIf found guilty, the 33-year-old father of one could face up to nine years in prison.By Hayley Hynes
- GramSheff G Responds To 22Gz's Claims That He's Being Extorted In PrisonSheff G shuts down the rumors. By Aron A.
- TVNatalie Portman's "Lady In The Lake" Production Stopped After Crew Threatened, Extorted: ReportA crew member was allegedly approached by Baltimore locals saying production had to pay $50K or someone would be shot.By Erika Marie
- SportsGeorge Foreman Accused Of Sexually Abusing Minors In 1970s: ReportTwo women claim they met Foreman as children because their fathers worked for him. Foreman reportedly insists he's being extorted.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTiwa Savage Reveals Someone Is Extorting Her With Threats Of Leaking Sex TapeThe Afrobeats star shared that there is someone attempting to use her for a cash grab and if she doesn't pay up, they threatened to leak a private video.By Erika Marie
- SneakersMichael Avenatti Sentenced To 2.5 Years In Nike Extortion SchemeMichael Avenatti reportedly had to fight through tears at his sentencing hearing on Thursday.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeKyle Massey's Mom Doubles Down On Defense Of SonAngel Massey went on Instagram to give evidence that the recent sexual assault allegations against her son are part of an extortion plot.By Joe Abrams
- CrimeKyle Massey's Mom Claims Felony Charges Are Part Of Extortion PlotKyle Massey is facing charges for allegedly sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureHalle Berry's Child Support Payments Slashed In Half To $8k Per Month: ReportThis comes after the actress recently called her payments "extortion" on social media. By Madusa S.
- SportsKelly Oubre Sues Ex-GF For $3 Million Extortion PlotKelly Oubre's ex-girlfriend Makena LeDuff also allegedly stole his dogs back in 2019.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ. Prince Says An Artist Used His Name To Extort The Late DJ ScrewHe wasn't away of the scam and didn't name the artist in question, but did add that "he dead."By Erika Marie
- MusicK. Michelle Extorted By Woman Who Says Her Husband Is CheatingThe singer revealed that she's struggling to juggle all of the issues happening in her life right now.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMariah Carey & Ex-Assistant Refuse To Settle Extortion CaseMariah Carey and her former assistant have failed to reach a settlement in their legal battle, in which Mariah has accused her of attempting to extort her.By Lynn S.
- MusicMariah Carey Has Motion Shut Down In Extortion Lawsuit Against Ex-AssistantMariah Carey sought for a subpoena to be blocked that granted access to her medical records. By Noah C
- CrimeMichael Avenatti Guilty Of Extorting Nike For $25 Million Michael Avenatti is hittin' the clink after attempting to extort $25 million from Nike. By Dominiq R.