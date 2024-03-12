Bishop Lamor Whitehead Found Guilty Of Extortion, Fraud, And Using Church Funds To Buy Designer Clothes

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, otherwise known as the "Bling Bishop," was convicted of "wire fraud, attempted extortion, lying to the FBI and related charges stemming from three separate schemes," per The NY Daily News. Overall, the bishop was facing some pretty hefty accusations. Essentially, it was claimed that he was using church funds on himself. For instance, he would buy himself some fancy cars and even designer clothes. Moreover, he even made promises to some folks, only to go back on them later.

“The defendant was trusted by many in his community. He was the bishop of a small church in Brooklyn and a self-described businessman. He was a friend to the mayor of New York City,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Greenwood said. In one instance, it was revealed he took $90,000 worth of an elderly person's savings and spent it on himself. He had originally promised to buy a home that she could live in, but that never came to fruition.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead Faces 45 Years

“He promised to use the money to buy a fixer-upper home that he would renovate for her to live in. And she believed the defendant — a man, who by that time, had become a mentor and spiritual adviser to her son," the article reads. There are plenty of other similar instances of this, and eventually, Whitehead got caught. However, the victims are still reeling from what took place. It's clear that the bishop was abusing his power, and now, he could go to prison for upwards of 45 years.

