Beyonce Seemingly Reveals Title Of New Album As Pre-Sale & Merch Bundles Go Live

The Beyhive is buzzing yet again and there is a major reason for that. On Beyonce's latest Instagram story post, she attached a link to a pre-sale on her website. That will lead you to some merch bundles and physical album copies for her hyped-up follow-up to RENAISSANCE. Previously known simply as ACT II, that turned out be a placeholder for the new title. The new moniker for this sequel for Beyonce will be COWBOY CARTER. Of course, the R&B superstar gave us a clear-cut look at the direction she was going for with "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" back in early February. Both tracks pay homage to her Southern roots, evoking sounds of bluegrass and country.

Fans were also very pleased with the tracks, and it looks like Beyonce will have another massive record on her hands with COWBOY CARTER. As for the items available for purchase, she has included t-shirts, vinyls, and CDs. There are two shirts and they will come in a box with a red or black CD that will include a bonus track. Unfortunately for vinyl buyers, there will be no additional cuts added, but there are four different colors.

Read More: Jennifer Williams Net Worth: What Is The "Basketball Wives" Star Worth?

Beyonce's Beyhive Is More Than Ready For COWBOY CARTER

Beyonce has provided COWBOY CARTER discs in white, black, blue, and red. Or, if you do not want to spend $30-$40, you can opt for just the CD, which is $12. Those will come in either blue or white and still include the bonus track. COWBOY CARTER pre-sale purchases will ship on the release date of the album and will only be able to be shipped to the U.S. and Canada.

What are your thoughts on Beyonce revealing the album title for her RENAISSANCE follow-up and bundles? Are "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" still in your rotation? Will COWBOY CARTER be a better record than its predecessor? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Beyonce. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: NBA Youngboy Poses With Massive Plaque Celebrating His Platinum And Gold Records