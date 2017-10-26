pre-sale
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Already Highest-Selling Female Rap Album Of 2023The Barbz didn't come to play.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRolling Loud New York 2022 Dates AnnouncedHip-hop's biggest festival returns to New York City this September. By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePost Malone's Wine Sells Out In 2 DaysPost Malone's sold 50,000 bottles of his Maison No.9 wine brand in two days during pre-sale.By Lynn S.
- MusicMeek Mill Teams With TIDAL & PUMA For "CHAMPIONSHIPS" Exclusives"CHAMPIONSHIPS" is out on November 30.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Releases "Tha Carter V" Day Two Merch For The Fashion NerdsLil Wayne dropped a fly new crewneck commemorating his "Carter V" launch.By Devin Ch
- MusicPost Malone Is Dropping A Vinyl Version Of "Beerbongs & Bentleys"Post Malone is offering his fans vinyl version of "Beerbongs & Bentleys."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentRolling Loud Japan Enlists Kaytranada As Headliner, Pre-Sale Tickets Start TodayKaytranda is heading overseas. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJ. Cole Announces Upcoming Dreamville FestivalJ. Cole is putting on for his city with the freshly-announced Dreamville Festival.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Breaks Pre-Sale Records In Only Six HoursPre-sale tickets on Fandango beat out "Black Panther" & “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Black Panther" Sets New Marvel Record, Pre-Sale Surpassing "Captain America"The film is quickly gearing out to have a massive debut weekend this coming February. By David Saric
- MusicJustin Timberlake Reveals "Man Of The Woods" Tour DatesJustin Timberlake will be hitting the road this year in support of his upcoming album. By Matt F
- MusicDJ Khaled & Demi Lovato To Tour Together in 2018DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato are hitting the road next year! By Matt F