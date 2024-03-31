"COWBOY CARTER" Streaming Numbers Set 2024 Record, Beyonce Glows In Western Garb: Photos

Beyonce hinted before unleashing COWBOY CARTER that she had much more than just a country album in store for us, and she didn't disappoint. Throughout the 27-track LP, the Houston native explores genres like bluegrass, Jersey club, pop, rock, hip-hop, and even mixes in some operatic runs just to flex her vocal range. Since she first confirmed that the second act of her RENAISSANCE trilogy would pay homage to her Southern roots there's been a lot of curiosity – so much so that COWBOY CARTER has already managed to break records on various streaming platforms.

As Billboard reports, Bey's eighth studio album is Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day so far this year as of Friday (March 29). One of its first singles, "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" had already racked up over 200M streams before COWBOY CARTER's big debut. Elsewhere, Amazon Music is celebrating some major wins for the mother of three on their platform. "[It has] the biggest debut to date earning more first-day streams on Amazon Music globally than any of her previous albums. The album also marks the most first-day streams for a country album by a female artist in the history of Amazon Music," the outlet declares.

Read More: Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" Headed For No. 1 Debut: First Week Sales Projections

Beyonce's New Era is Upon Us, and It Looks Damn Good

As the world continues to enjoy act ii, Beyonce has been filling her Instagram feed with all the Western outfit inspiration we'll need this summer. Her W Magazine cover shoot is particularly eye-catching, with textures like ruffles and leather drawing us in. As of now, the "Baby Boy" songstress doesn't have any visuals for either RENAISSANCE album. Still, we can't wait to see what she's planning for those and the rumoured rock-centric act iii.

If you're reluctant to listen to COWBOY CARTER but still want to see what all the hype is about, we suggest streaming "SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN." The infectious song connects Beyonce with Pharrell Williams and Shaboozey to give us a taste of the former's femcee side that we've been craving. If she releases a remix, fans are hoping to hear Megan Thee Stallion jump on the beat. Tap into the new song at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Beyonce, Shaboozey, & Pharrell Williams Team Up For A Wild, Multi-Layered Cut "SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN'"

[Via] [Via]