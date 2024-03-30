Beyonce's "COWBOY CARTER" Full Features List And Known Production Credits

Overnight, Beyonce released her highly anticipated new country album COWBOY CARTER. She's been generating hype for the project for months after first announcing it with a commercial during the Super Bowl. The album is technically a sequel to her 2022 effort RENAISSANCE but shift's its sonic ambition to take on influences from the world of country music.
Fans have been breaking the album down all day, including identifying all of the collaborators heard throughout the record. On the feature side of things Beyonce secured headliners like Post Malone and Miley Cyrus. Elsewhere country music legends like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson are also involved. They've also realized that the album contains covers of songs from Dolly as well as The Beatles and Chuck Berry.
Beyonce Unleashes "COWBOY CARTER"
Another thing fans are interested in is the albums production credits. While the full list of behind-the-scenes collaborators isn't known yet it's been trickling out all day. Check out all of the known producers who worked on the album below. What do you think of Beyonce's new album "COWBOY CARTER?" What's you favorite song on the record so far? Let us know in the comment section below.
Tracklist:
1. AMERICAN REQUIEM
Production: DIXON
2. BLACKBIIRD (The Beatles Cover) (with Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy)
3. 16 CARRIAGES
Production: Beyonce, Ink, Dave Hamelin, Raphael Saadiq, Stuart White
4. PROTECTOR (with Rumi Carter)
5. MY ROSE
Production: Mamii
6. SMOKE HOUR WILLIE NELSON (with Willie Nelson)
7. TEXAS HOLD' EM
Production: Beyonce, Killah B, Nate Ferarro, Saadiq, White, Hit-Boy, Mariel Gomerez
8. BODYGUARD
9. DOLLY P (with Dolly Parton)
10. JOLENE (Dolly Parton Cover)
11. DAUGHTER
12. SPAGHETTI (with Linda Martell and Shaboozey)
13. ALLIGATOR TEARS
14. SMOKE HOUR II (with Willie Nelson)
15. JUST FOR FUN (with Willie Jones)
16. II MOST WANTED (with Miley Cyrus)
Production: Ryan Tedder
17. LEVII'S JEANS (with Post Malone)
18. FLAMENCO
Production: Mamii
19. THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW (with Linda Martell)
20. YA YA
21. OH LOUISIANA (Chuck Berry Cover)
22. DESERT EAGLE
23. RIVERDANCE
24. II HANDS II HEAVEN
25. TYRANT
Production: D.A Got That Dope
26. SWEET HONEY BUCKLIN' (with Shaboozey)
Production: Pharrell Williams
27. AMEN