Beyonce's "COWBOY CARTER" Full Features List And Known Production Credits

Overnight, Beyonce released her highly anticipated new country album COWBOY CARTER. She's been generating hype for the project for months after first announcing it with a commercial during the Super Bowl. The album is technically a sequel to her 2022 effort RENAISSANCE but shift's its sonic ambition to take on influences from the world of country music.

Fans have been breaking the album down all day, including identifying all of the collaborators heard throughout the record. On the feature side of things Beyonce secured headliners like Post Malone and Miley Cyrus. Elsewhere country music legends like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson are also involved. They've also realized that the album contains covers of songs from Dolly as well as The Beatles and Chuck Berry.

Read More: Beyonce's Shocking Vegas Residency Budget Unveiled

Beyonce Unleashes "COWBOY CARTER"

Another thing fans are interested in is the albums production credits. While the full list of behind-the-scenes collaborators isn't known yet it's been trickling out all day. Check out all of the known producers who worked on the album below. What do you think of Beyonce's new album "COWBOY CARTER?" What's you favorite song on the record so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Beyonce's "Drunk In Love" Turns 10

Tracklist:

1. AMERICAN REQUIEM

Production: DIXON

2. BLACKBIIRD (The Beatles Cover) (with Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy)

3. 16 CARRIAGES

Production: Beyonce, Ink, Dave Hamelin, Raphael Saadiq, Stuart White

4. PROTECTOR (with Rumi Carter)

5. MY ROSE

Production: Mamii

6. SMOKE HOUR WILLIE NELSON (with Willie Nelson)

7. TEXAS HOLD' EM

Production: Beyonce, Killah B, Nate Ferarro, Saadiq, White, Hit-Boy, Mariel Gomerez

8. BODYGUARD

9. DOLLY P (with Dolly Parton)

10. JOLENE (Dolly Parton Cover)

11. DAUGHTER

12. SPAGHETTI (with Linda Martell and Shaboozey)

13. ALLIGATOR TEARS

14. SMOKE HOUR II (with Willie Nelson)

15. JUST FOR FUN (with Willie Jones)

16. II MOST WANTED (with Miley Cyrus)

Production: Ryan Tedder

17. LEVII'S JEANS (with Post Malone)

18. FLAMENCO

Production: Mamii

19. THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW (with Linda Martell)

20. YA YA

21. OH LOUISIANA (Chuck Berry Cover)

22. DESERT EAGLE

23. RIVERDANCE

24. II HANDS II HEAVEN

25. TYRANT

Production: D.A Got That Dope

26. SWEET HONEY BUCKLIN' (with Shaboozey)

Production: Pharrell Williams

27. AMEN