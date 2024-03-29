Beyonce Unleashes "Cowboy Carter" Featuring Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone & More: Fans React

Linda Martell, Willie Nelson, Tanner Adell, and more also appear on the album.

BYCaroline Fisher
Beyonc√© Launches C√âCRED Haircare Line

Last night, Beyonce finally dropped her eagerly anticipated follow-up to Renaissance, Cowboy Carter. The project sees her fully embrace her country era, teaming up with some of the genre's finest. Needless to say, fans are impressed, and sounding off on social media.

One highlight on the album is Beyonce and Miley Cyrus' collaboration, "II Most Wanted." Since its release, the track has already reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes songs chart. Post Malone also makes a notable appearance on "Levii's Jeans," which has quickly become a fan favorite. Icons like Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell are also featured in interludes, an homage to some of the pioneers of country music.

Beyonce Delivers On Act II

Another major standout track is Beyonce's cover of Parton's 1973 hit, "Jolene." She altered the structure of the song and changed up the lyrics, making this version totally her own. “Hey miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about?” Dolly says in an interlude before the song, referencing the explosive 2016 Lemonade track, "Sorry."

Bey's rendition also expands upon Parton's "flaming locks of auburn hair" line, adding, "Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same." She even takes things to the next level by issuing Jolene a "warning" instead of "begging" her to back off her man like in Parton's original. Social media users are loving the project so far, and can't wait to see her perform it live. Fans are especially eager to see a live Beyonce and Miley Cyrus duet, and a Tina Turner-inspired "Ya Ya" number.

Beyonce Fans Go Wild For Cowboy Carter

What do you think of Beyonce's new album, Cowboy Carter? Which special guest were you most excited to hear? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some fans' reactions down below.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
