Beyonce Unveils "COWBOY CARTER" Tracklist, Potential Dolly Parton & Willie Nelson Features Leave Fans In Shambles

Beyonce's eagerly awaited new country album Act 2: Cowboy Carter is slated for release tomorrow at midnight, and needless to say, the BeyHive can't wait. To build even further anticipation for her latest project, the Texas-born performer took to Instagram today to drop off the tracklist. While it still leaves plenty of questions unanswered, some notable names on the list have fans thinking this could be her most iconic offering yet.

Tracks titled "DOLLY P" and "WILLIE NELSON SMOKE HOUR" suggest that Beyonce may be joined by some of country music's biggest stars. She's also set to cover Dolly Parton's hit "Jolene," which fans suspect will be a match made in heaven. Bey's also unveiling a track dubbed "The Linda Martell Show," a reference to the first commercially successful Black woman in country music.

Read More: Full Moon In Libra Leaves Erykah Badu Feeling "Low Vibrational" After Beyoncé Drama

Beyonce Drops "COWBOY CARTER" Tracklist

As expected, Beyonce's fiercely loyal fanbase is sounding off on Twitter/X over the reveal, and isn't holding back in the slightest. Rumors of other potential features on the album are also running rampant. Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and more are speculated to make appearances.

Users are having a blast with their predictions, and are obviously eager to learn more about the project. "I got high hopes for spaghetti," one user wrote in her Instagram comments section earlier today. "I’m going to be insufferable on Friday and yes, I’m pulling out my boots!" another declared.

Social Media Users Go Wild Over Cowboy Carter Tracklist

What do you think of Beyonce unveiling the tracklist for her upcoming album, Cowboy Carter? Are you looking forward to hearing it later this week? Do you think fans will hear Dolly Parton or Willie Nelson on the LP? Who else do you expect to hear on the new album? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some of the hive's reactions down below.

Read More: Beyonce To Be Honored With An Innovator Award From iHeartRadio

[Via]