Beyonce & Travis Scott Collab Makes The Rounds On Twitter Leading To Questions About Her Country Music Aspirations

Beyonce is one of the biggest stars in the entire world. Overall, her music empire is massive and fans have loved her various evolutions over the years. Her foray into house music back in 2022 with Renaissance was a huge success. Songs like "Break My Soul" and "America Has A Problem" were instant classics. However, the artist is now ready to deliver another incredible switch-up with act ii: COWBOY CARTER. This album delves into country music and is certainly going to be polarizing, no matter what.

We already got songs like "Texas Hold 'em" and "16 Carriages" which were considered to be huge successes. Now, however, it seems like fans are going to have to wait until March 29th to get the full album. Well, thankfully, the Travis Scott fan account @tervisscoot on Twitter provided fans with a brief snippet of an upcoming song. Based on the source, you can probably guess that the song features Travis Scott. He can be heard doing his signature ad-libs at the start of the song, although there isn't much else to go off of. What is interesting to note, is that the song doesn't sound particularly country.

Beyonce x Travis Scott

The reactions to this new snippet were pretty hit or miss. While some enjoyed the last time these two linked up, "DELRESTO," others aren't so sure this is a good fit. In the tweets below, you can see some questions about whether or not this will even be a country album. After all, Travis doesn't exactly scream "country." At this stage, fans will just have to play the waiting game if they want to make a thorough judgment on the music.

Fans Weigh In

Let us know what you think of the decision to include Travis Scott on the album, in the comments section down below. Do you believe this song is going to work? Will it affect the fact that this is a country album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

