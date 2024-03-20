Beyonce & Travis Scott Collab Makes The Rounds On Twitter Leading To Questions About Her Country Music Aspirations

You can't convince everyone.

BYAlexander Cole
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - New York

Beyonce is one of the biggest stars in the entire world. Overall, her music empire is massive and fans have loved her various evolutions over the years. Her foray into house music back in 2022 with Renaissance was a huge success. Songs like "Break My Soul" and "America Has A Problem" were instant classics. However, the artist is now ready to deliver another incredible switch-up with act ii: COWBOY CARTER. This album delves into country music and is certainly going to be polarizing, no matter what.

We already got songs like "Texas Hold 'em" and "16 Carriages" which were considered to be huge successes. Now, however, it seems like fans are going to have to wait until March 29th to get the full album. Well, thankfully, the Travis Scott fan account @tervisscoot on Twitter provided fans with a brief snippet of an upcoming song. Based on the source, you can probably guess that the song features Travis Scott. He can be heard doing his signature ad-libs at the start of the song, although there isn't much else to go off of. What is interesting to note, is that the song doesn't sound particularly country.

Read More: Beyonce's Shocking Vegas Residency Budget Unveiled

Beyonce x Travis Scott

The reactions to this new snippet were pretty hit or miss. While some enjoyed the last time these two linked up, "DELRESTO," others aren't so sure this is a good fit. In the tweets below, you can see some questions about whether or not this will even be a country album. After all, Travis doesn't exactly scream "country." At this stage, fans will just have to play the waiting game if they want to make a thorough judgment on the music.

Fans Weigh In

Let us know what you think of the decision to include Travis Scott on the album, in the comments section down below. Do you believe this song is going to work? Will it affect the fact that this is a country album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Beyonce's "Drunk In Love" Turns 10

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - WarsawMusicBeyonce Goes Country For "Act II" Era, Fans React To Two New Singles
66th GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusicBeyonce Becomes The First Black Female To Hit Number One On Apple Music's Country Charts
Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare LineMusicBeyonce Accused Of Ripping Off Package Design For Her Hair Care Brand
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - WarsawMusicBeyonce Seemingly Reveals Title Of New Album As Pre-Sale & Merch Bundles Go Live