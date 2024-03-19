"COWBOY CARTER": Beyonce Confirms "Surprises" And "Brilliant" Guest Features On Her Next LP

COWBOY CARTER is coming – are you ready? On Tuesday (March 19), Beyonce took to Instagram to share an update on her highly anticipated Act II album. "Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of 'TEXAS HOLD ‘EM' and '16 CARRIAGES,'" her message began. "I feel honoured to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."

Queen B has spent over five years making COWBOY CARTER. "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t," she noted, seemingly referencing past racism she's experienced within the industry. "But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work," Beyonce shared. She has "a few surprises" in store for us, as well as collaborations with "brilliant artists" who have earned her deepest respects. "I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound," the mother of three later expressed. Her upcoming release is a "continuation of 'RENASISSANCE'" that she hopes creates a journey for listeners in their mind while listening.

"This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyonce” album," her post ended. If you're curious about what Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER LP might sound like, be sure to check out some of her past country works at the link below. Who do you think she'll end up collaborating with? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture.

