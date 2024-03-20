"COWBOY CARTER" Limited Edition Vinyl Shows Beyonce's Curves In Just A Mysterious Sash

"act ii: BEYINCE," the red, white, and blue garment reads, seemingly referring to the singer's mom's maiden name.

BYHayley Hynes
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

If anyone's going to handle an album rollout with expert care, it's Beyonce and her creative team. The Houston native is decades into her career as an entertainer at this point, and she only grows more confident with each LP. In 2022 she broke the internet with the disco-infused RENAISSANCE, and at the end of March, she'll be following that up with a country-fuelled Act II album, called COWBOY CARTER. On Tuesday (March 19), the Dreamgirls actress shared the upcoming release's official cover, bringing in mixed reactions online.

Today (March 20), Queen B showed off her signature curves on the limited edition vinyl cover of 2024's album. In the sultry image, she wears nothing more than a red, white, and blue sash to cover her breasts and crotch. Across it reads, "act ii BEYINCE," leaving some Instagram users raising their eyebrows at the apparent typo. As BeyHive members in the comments remind us, Beyince is actually Tina Lawson's maiden name, suggesting that it could be used as a song title, or that the family roots will run deep throughout Beyonce's lyrics in COWBOY CARTER.

Read More: Beyonce & Travis Scott Collab Makes The Rounds On Twitter Leading To Questions About Her Country Music Aspirations

Beyonce Introduces Us to Beyince Ahead of COWBOY CARTER

The limited edition vinyl is currently available for pre-order on shop.beyonce.com, along with stylish merchandise options to accompany her upcoming genre-bending LP. We're curious to see what other surprises Bey will have in store over the next week and some days while we wait for COWBOY CARTER's big debut.

Before Beyonce shared her provocative COWBOY CARTER cover, the patriotic original began a debate across social media. Some feel that the mother of three's country concept would've done better when Obama was in office, meanwhile, others are dying to know who she's collaborating with this time around. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: "COWBOY CARTER" Cover: Beyonce's American Flag Usage Has Music Lovers Debating

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
recommended content
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – TelecastPop Culture"COWBOY CARTER" Cover: Beyonce's American Flag Usage Has Music Lovers Debating
BET Awards 2020Pop Culture"COWBOY CARTER": Beyonce Confirms "Surprises" And "Brilliant" Guest Features On Her Next LP
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - WarsawPop CultureBeyonce Seemingly Reveals Title Of New Album As Pre-Sale & Merch Bundles Go Live
beyonce country carterPop CultureBeyoncé "Act II: Cowboy Carter": 5 Things We Want