"COWBOY CARTER" Limited Edition Vinyl Shows Beyonce's Curves In Just A Mysterious Sash

If anyone's going to handle an album rollout with expert care, it's Beyonce and her creative team. The Houston native is decades into her career as an entertainer at this point, and she only grows more confident with each LP. In 2022 she broke the internet with the disco-infused RENAISSANCE, and at the end of March, she'll be following that up with a country-fuelled Act II album, called COWBOY CARTER. On Tuesday (March 19), the Dreamgirls actress shared the upcoming release's official cover, bringing in mixed reactions online.

Today (March 20), Queen B showed off her signature curves on the limited edition vinyl cover of 2024's album. In the sultry image, she wears nothing more than a red, white, and blue sash to cover her breasts and crotch. Across it reads, "act ii BEYINCE," leaving some Instagram users raising their eyebrows at the apparent typo. As BeyHive members in the comments remind us, Beyince is actually Tina Lawson's maiden name, suggesting that it could be used as a song title, or that the family roots will run deep throughout Beyonce's lyrics in COWBOY CARTER.

Beyonce Introduces Us to Beyince Ahead of COWBOY CARTER

The limited edition vinyl is currently available for pre-order on shop.beyonce.com, along with stylish merchandise options to accompany her upcoming genre-bending LP. We're curious to see what other surprises Bey will have in store over the next week and some days while we wait for COWBOY CARTER's big debut.

Before Beyonce shared her provocative COWBOY CARTER cover, the patriotic original began a debate across social media. Some feel that the mother of three's country concept would've done better when Obama was in office, meanwhile, others are dying to know who she's collaborating with this time around. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

