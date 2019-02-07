limited edition
- StreetwearGucci & Xbox Team Up For Limited Edition $10,000 Series X BundleThe collaboration comes in celebration of Gucci’s 100th anniversary, and Xbox’s 20th.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsKid Cudi & NFL Link Up For Unique NFL Draft JacketThis new jacket will be going on sale right before the draft starts.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWu-Tang Clan Unveil "The Rarest Book In Hip-Hop History"The Wu-Tang Clan continue their trend of exclusivity with the announcement of "Wu-Tang Clan Legacy," the rarest book in hip-hop history. By Mitch Findlay
- StreetwearDreamville Announces Limited Edition V-Day Merch DropThe label shared a cryptic graphic on their social media accounts confirming the forthcoming drop. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureLil Pump Drops $25K On Limited Edition Gucci BikeLil Pump just spent 25 racks on a limited edition Gucci bicycle, covered in custom logo details.By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Weeknd Releases Limited Edition Merch For "Heartless" & "Blinding Lights" SinglesVinylheads rejoice! By Noah C
- FoodOreo Announces Their Limited-Edition Fall FlavorOreo is bringing us Maple Syrup cookies this fall.By Alex Zidel
- LifeFour Loko & Fleshlight Team Up For Inconspicuous "Sex In A Can"Created by Pizzaslime, the product is going for $69.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Complete Collection Box Set Is Every Fan's DreamThe "Game Of Thrones: The Complete Collection" box set is a real treat.By Aida C.
- MusicKodak Black's Limited Edition Teddy Bear Sells Out In Record TimeEver dreamt of a teddy bear adorned with the Sniper Gang insignia?By Devin Ch
- SocietyShake Shack Releases Special Edition Milkshake For Pride MonthIntroducing the Pride Shake.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWill Smith Brings Back Limited Edition "Fresh Prince" MerchGet your chequebooks ready.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky Releases Limited Yams Day & "Injured Generation" Tour GearGet your pick before it all sells out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGunna Defends His Big Blue Chanel Purse & Shouts Out Young ThugGunna talks about his big blue bag and why he bought it.By Alex Zidel
- FoodLil Durk Steps Into Cereal Market With “DurkiOs”Rapper Lil Durk is making creative money moves with new cereal release.By Aida C.
- MusicWiz Khalifa Makes History & Releases A Song On An Oreo CookieWiz Khalifa is working with his son Sebastian on the new Oreo campaign.By Alex Zidel