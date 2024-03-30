Is Megan Thee Stallion On "COWBOY CARTER"? Hotties Hope So As Rap Diva Shares Sexy Denim-Clad Photos

Being one of the most well-known female rappers from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion has long made it a point to integrate her Southern roots into her art. Above all else, she's a Hot Girl, but the Big Mouth voice actress still knows how to pull off her version of a Canadian tuxedo. On Friday (March 29), the black-haired beauty unveiled a new photo dump via Instagram, which shows her sporting an ultra-tiny denim skirt with a thigh slit that leaves hardly any of her toned thigh covered.

The same is true of Thee Stallion's unique top, which has long sleeves to shield her arms while most of her breasts sit on display. Her shoes are a similar denim fabric, making her stark white cowboy hat shine bright amongst the rest of her ensemble. The "WAP" hitmaker didn't leave any hints about an appearance on Beyonce's new country album in her caption. Still, the comment section is already flooding with fans hoping to see them reconnect after the success of the "Savage (Remix)."

Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Beyonce Collab Rumours

"Girl, are you on the bonus track or not???" and "Have you finished writing your verse for 'SWEET HONEY BUCKLIIN (REMIX)' yet???" are among the most-liked replies to Meg's post. "I just barked at my phone WTF," someone else commented, drooling over the 29-year-old's iconic curves. "Can I put you on my health insurance?" and "Back to the gym I go!!" other funny IG users quipped.

There were several artists we wanted to hear on COWBOY CARTER with Beyonce besides Megan Thee Stallion, and it's entirely possible some of them might still join her for a remix. Check out the full list of country icons who could've made cool contributions to the LP at the link below, and check back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

