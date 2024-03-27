Megan Thee Stallion Claims She Has The Best T*ts & A** On Instagram In Latest Thirst Trap

Megan Thee Stallion has been having one heck of a year in 2024. For those keeping their finger on the pulse, the Texas rapper has put out one of the biggest singles in rap. "HISS" was the talk of the town for about a month or so. She went for the jugular, sending ruthless shots at Nicki Minaj, Drake, Tory Lanez, and more. Many sided with her track against Nicki's "Big Foot," so she is already up on that front. Of course, Megan Thee Stallion is always winning on Instagram too, and that rings true again with her latest thirst trap.

It seems every week the "Cobra" rapper is serving her body for all those willing to see. For example, she was pleasing her fans on the platform every day for about a week with anime cosplays during her Japan trip. Additionally, people were hyperventilating over her Hot Girl Summer Tour posters and promos. Now, Megan Thee Stallion has done it once more on Instagram with thirst traps that make a serious claim.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion "Can’t Wait" For Beyonce's New Album After Tracklist Announcement

Megan Thee Stallion Fans Are Drooling Once Again

In the new photo dump, Meg is sporting a matching lounge-like set with a short sleeve white tee and shorts. The shirt makes the claim that she has the best t*ts on Instagram. As for the skin-tight shorts, they declare the same, instead it is for her rear end. Megan did two posts with the first asking her fans what they will be wearing to her shows. The first outfit is the one we described. Another option is a matching set as well, although this one is a denim look. Additionally, the femcee shows off her curves in a black and pink dress. Finally, Megan opts for a Western look with a fake denim shirt and skirt, along with a white cowboy hat.

What are your thoughts on these latest photos from Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram? Is Megan back at the top of the female rap game right now, why or why not? How soon do you think it will be before she drops her next album? Are "Cobra" and "HISS" still in your rotation? Which one do you like more out of the two? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and fashion.

Read More: Diddy Raid: Multiple Guns Reportedly Found During Home Search