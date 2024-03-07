Megan Thee Stallion Has The Hotties In A Chokehold With Her Japan Photo Dump

Megan continues to shine this year.

BYAlexander Cole
Preakness 147 Hosted By 1/ST At Pimlico Race Course In Baltimore, MD - Day 1

Megan Thee Stallion has been having a phenomenal start to 2024. Overall, it was kicked off with her fantastic track "Hiss." The song had some disses towards the likes of Nicki Minaj, and it ultimately went number one on the Billboard charts. It sparked a feud between herself and Nicki, although she ultimately came out as victorious. Since that time, fans have been curious to see how Meg would follow up her success. However, she has mostly been able to secure massive partnerships outside of hip-hop.

For instance, she has worked with Nike, Planet Fitness, and she even got to host the anime awards recently. This all coincided with a trip to Japan where she has been taking in the culture. Since she was in high school, Meg has been a huge anime fan and has immersed herself in Japanese culture. Consequently, you can imagine that she had herself an amazing time out in Tokyo. Below, you can see her photo dump from the trip, and she is stunning in every photo.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Motivational-Themed Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns

In these images, Meg can be seen wearing a revealing top and some cool baggy jeans. In other photos, the artist can be seen at a convention of sorts, repping a varsity jacket and another pair of oversized pants. Overall, she brought the fashion out in full force while away from home. The entire trip looked like a blast, and we're sure she enjoyed every minute of it.

Let us know your thoughts on these outfits, in the comments section down below. What do you think of Meg's recent run? From music to fashion to awards shows, she has been everywhere. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Who Has Megan Thee Stallion Dated?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion Responds To Nicki Minaj Diss Track With “Good Morning” Thirst Trap
2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2MusicMegan Thee Stallion Crashes Her Own Website With Glorious Nike Collaboration
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Gym Progress With A Series Of Mirror Selfies
TOPSHOT-SPAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-TELEVISION-AWARD-MTVMusicNicki Minaj Mocks Megan Thee Stallion's Flow On New Diss Track "Big Foot," Meg Delivers Her Reaction