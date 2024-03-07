Megan Thee Stallion Has The Hotties In A Chokehold With Her Japan Photo Dump

Megan Thee Stallion has been having a phenomenal start to 2024. Overall, it was kicked off with her fantastic track "Hiss." The song had some disses towards the likes of Nicki Minaj, and it ultimately went number one on the Billboard charts. It sparked a feud between herself and Nicki, although she ultimately came out as victorious. Since that time, fans have been curious to see how Meg would follow up her success. However, she has mostly been able to secure massive partnerships outside of hip-hop.

For instance, she has worked with Nike, Planet Fitness, and she even got to host the anime awards recently. This all coincided with a trip to Japan where she has been taking in the culture. Since she was in high school, Meg has been a huge anime fan and has immersed herself in Japanese culture. Consequently, you can imagine that she had herself an amazing time out in Tokyo. Below, you can see her photo dump from the trip, and she is stunning in every photo.

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns

In these images, Meg can be seen wearing a revealing top and some cool baggy jeans. In other photos, the artist can be seen at a convention of sorts, repping a varsity jacket and another pair of oversized pants. Overall, she brought the fashion out in full force while away from home. The entire trip looked like a blast, and we're sure she enjoyed every minute of it.

In these images, Meg can be seen wearing a revealing top and some cool baggy jeans. In other photos, the artist can be seen at a convention of sorts, repping a varsity jacket and another pair of oversized pants. Overall, she brought the fashion out in full force while away from home. The entire trip looked like a blast, and we're sure she enjoyed every minute of it.

