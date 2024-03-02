Megan Thee Stallion Flexes Another Anime-Inspired Fit, Reveals Her Favorite Genres

Megan Thee Stallion showed out while hosting the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. After showing out as Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, Megan's outfit for the show itself was inspired by Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Megan's outfit, with a daring exposed chest cut-out, was inspired by Bruno Bucciarati from Jojo's fifth series, Golden Wind. Megan's attention to detail in the outfit was unrivalled, truly showing her love of the medium. As mentioned, Megan would go on to present the awards show in this outfit.

Furthermore, Megan spilled on her love of anime. She named several characters from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure as her anime backup dancers. One person she named was the aforementioned Bucciarati, because "he's my boy, he's got them moves already!" Meanwhile, she named YuYu Hakusho as her "comfort anime" and one she "always falls asleep to". Additionally, Megan named "action" as her favorite genre, stating that "when sh-t goes down, I wanna see that city tore up!" Do you agree with Megan's choices? Let us know in the comments.

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Motivational-Themed Nike Ad

Elsewhere, Megan flaunted her curves, and positive mentality, in a new ad for Nike. "Hotties, when you use Thee Hottie State of Mind, it doesn’t matter what they see for you because you see it for yourself. So, keep that same energy and attitude no matter what life throws your way. At the end of the day, do what feels best for YOU," Megan wrote on Instagram to promote the collab.

Furthermore, Megan has been finding her niche with her power of positive thinking. A previous video about the Hotties State of Mind had some fans online calling her the Bottitheesiva, a play on a figure in Buddhist mythology. Fans in the comments were already saying that Megan was low-key motivating them. Are you feeling motivated by the Hotties State of Mind? Let us know in the comments below.

Megan Thee Stallion's JoJo Fit

