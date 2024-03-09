Megan Thee Stallion Geeks Out Over Hello Kitty And Mario In Adorable New Japan Pics

Megan Thee Stallion has gone full Harajuku Girl in her latest photo update from Japan. Now rocking pigtails with orange highlights reminiscent of Toyko's alt-fashion distinct, Megan let her inner geek flag fly. Megan's photos showed her in a Sanrio store surrounded by Hello Kitty merch, hitting question blacks at Super Nintendo World, and posting up with a kawaii peace symbol in Osaka.

However, fans are starting to get worried that Megan might be never coming back to the US. "Megan loves Japan so much it makes her not wanna come back to America 😭," one fan said. "Well you said you didn't want to come home. I don't blame you. You look like you're enjoying life too the fullest right now. You look so happy and glowing. Love this for you🥰," another graciously accepted.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Twerks In Sheer White Pants & Grinds On Victoria Monet At The Players' Ball

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Current Favorite Anime

Elsewhere, Megan has declared Jujutsu Kaisen to be her current favorite anime. “Jujutsu Kaisen is the hottest anime right now. It's the best! Well, let me not talk a bunch of sh-t on my other ones because I love them as well, but Jujutsu Kaisen is my favorite right now. Period. Real hot girl sh-t," Megan told Teen Vogue. Earlier in the week, she showed out at the Anime Awards in Tokyo with an outfit inspired by the Jujutsu character Gojo.

Furthermore, Megan presented the awards while dressed in an outfit inspired by Bruno Bucciarati from Jojo Bizarre Adventure's fifth series, Golden Wind. Megan's attention to detail in the outfit was unrivaled, truly showing her love of the medium. Additionally, Megan spilled on her love of anime. She named several characters from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure as her anime backup dancers. One person she named was the aforementioned Bucciarati, because "he's my boy, he's got them moves already!" Meanwhile, she named YuYu Hakusho as her "comfort anime" and one she "always falls asleep to". Additionally, Megan named "action" as her favorite genre, stating that "when sh-t goes down, I wanna see that city tore up!" Do you agree with Megan's choices? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 Olympics Pitch Includes Winged Horses And Some Creative Rebranding: Watch

[via]