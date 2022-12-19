Mario
- MusicMario Barrett Net Worth 2023: What Is The R&B Crooner Worth?The dazzling voyage of award-winning, Platinum-selling R&B singer Mario.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureTyga, Lil Wayne, & Mario Together On Music Video SetTyga, Mario, and Lil Wayne have a video on the way.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureJay-Z Won't Let Ne-Yo Live Down Giving "Let Me Love You" Away To MarioNe-Yo penned the hit song before signing with Def Jam in 2005.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Breaks $1BThe Super Mario Bros. Movie has joined an exclusive clubBy Ben Mock
- MusicTop 6 Mario's Albums, RankedWhat is your favorite Mario album?By Gale Love
- MusicLyfe Jennings Claps Back At Mario: "That's Why I F*ck With The Rappers"A fan shared a clip of Lyfe singing at a concert and wasn't impressed. Mario also saw the clip and his reaction irked Jennings.By Erika Marie