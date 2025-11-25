Mario Confronts Fan Who Groped Him During Show

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Singer Mario speaks during The Baller Alert Show With Ferrari Simmons &amp; BT at iHeartRadio Studios on September 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
An overzealous fan put her hands on Mario's private parts during one of his recent performances, and he didn't let it slide.

It goes without saying that fans can get a bit overexcited when it comes to seeing their favorite artists live. Recently, however, one audience member took things entirely too far during a Mario show. In a clip circulating online, the performer is seen onstage when a woman reaches out and grabs his private parts. He was visibly irritated by the unwanted touching, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. In response, he seemingly told the individual responsible, "Stop playing with me."

Needless to say, social media users have a lot of feelings about the interaction, and most agree that the woman got off easy. "Should’ve gotten her arrested," one Instagram user writes. "That’s just inappropriate at all levels," someone else claims. Others are pointing out a ring on the woman's finger, which appears to suggest that she's married.

Obviously, if this is the case, her spouse will likely be disappointed to see how she's acting in public.

Mario Apology

This isn't the first onstage incident Mario has been involved in recently, either. In October, he also told a cameraman to get off the stage during his set at Big Fresno Fair. He later addressed the ordeal on Instagram, apologizing and revealing that he didn't think the man was supposed to be there.

“A cameraman is not supposed to be that far down stage unless he’s with you and shooting you that close for a reason," he wrote in part. "It really can throw you off. In the midst of all of that while walking back stage right, I got frustrated and that’s when I said, ‘Yo you gotta get the f*ck off the stage.'"

"This is why I stay out the way most of the time," Mario continued. “I never want one recorded incident to wipe away the work I’ve done as a person to stay out of ya’ll mouths and the blogs!! I’ve performed under all types of circumstances. I’m a very professional person through and through. Anybody who works with me knows that."

