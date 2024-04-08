Tory Lanez Update: Mario Reveals How He Was Doing Last Time They Spoke

Mario also labeled Tory Lanez one of the "greatest writers of our generation."

Mario provided an update on Tory Lanez during an interview with Action Entertainment as the rapper is serving 10 years in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He says the two "spoke a few months ago,” and that he's doing “good.” Lanez was found guilty of first-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle back in 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mario predicted that Lanez will have music ready to go when he gets out. “When he comes back out, he gon’ probably put another… he gon’ go crazy when he comes out. I already know,” he said. “You already know how Tory is. He gon’ go crazy with the music.” When someone off camera praised Lanez, Mario added: “He’s one of the greatest writers of our generation, as far as urban music… He’s a great storyteller. Tory is incredible. He’s fire.”

Mario Performs During JuicyFest

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 06: Mario performs during JuicyFest at North Harbour Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Mario previously came to Lanez's defense ahead of his sentencing by pleading with the judge to be lenient in a letter. “My name is Mario Berrett, and I am a recording artist and business man. I am good friends with Tory Lanez and have known Tory for over seven years,” he wrote. “One of the things I love about Tory the most is how deeply he cares about his family… Growing up without a father, I admired that he was fortunate enough to grow up with his. Those conversations revealed how much of a standup person Tory is.”

Mario Praises Tory Lanez

Check out Mario's latest comments on Lanez above. Be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper and his case on HotNewHipHop.

