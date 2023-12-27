Mario's Dating Decisions Spark Controversy After He Shows Off New Girlfriend

When in love, it can be pretty difficult to refrain from sharing one's feelings with the world, and it looks like Mario is no exception. Earlier this week, the R&B icon took to Instagram to show off his new love interest, whose identity has not been made public at the time of writing. She's seen wearing a big smile in the passenger seat of his car, the clip proudly accompanied by a set of heart emojis.

Mario clearly isn't afraid to flaunt his new boo. Some social media users have less than complimentary things to say about the gesture, however. Countless commenters are tearing into the performer for appearing to date outside of his race. The racial background of his new girlfriend remains unconfirmed.

Mario Proudly Flexes His New Girlfriend

"Of course, and he be out here, pretending like he love black women," one critical commenter writes. "Lol I never seen Mario with a black woman. I don’t know why ya’ll are surprised [laughing emoji]. He seems like he only likes beckys," another adds. While plenty of social media users have been critical of the artist's decision, others have stood up for him, defending his right to date whoever he wants. "Why do everyone make it about color damn do we not care about personality anymore," one fan wonders. "I love seeing love," another notes. Mario has yet to address the responses to his dating choices.

This isn't the first time Mario sparked controversy, as his "R&B Mount Rushmore" prompted quite a bit of debate earlier this year. He claimed that he deserves a spot, along with Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Usher, and Whitney Houston. What do you think of Mario showing off his new girlfriend on social media? Are you happy for him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

