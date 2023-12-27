Chloe Bailey & Tyga Spark Dating Rumors After Leaving The Club Together

Chloe Bailey is wrapping up her year as nearly everyone's celebrity crush, but it seems as though she might have just found one of her own. In a surprising turn of events, the songstress was spotted leaving the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood earlier this week with none other than Tyga. She appeared to be in high spirits, grinning as she headed to the passenger seat of his car. He joined her with a couple of bags of candy in tow, adding even more sweetness to their unexpected evening out. They sped off together just after he got into the car. While it's unclear where the duo went afterward, some social media users speculate that they could be kicking off 2024 with a new romance. The rumors are unconfirmed for now, however, it appears that fans are here for it.

It's been a minute since the "In Pieces" performer was romantically tied to anyone publicly. Her sister Halle, on the other hand, has been fending off pregnancy rumors for months now. As for Tyga, he had a brief fling with Avril Lavigne earlier this year. They cut ties for the second time back in October.

Chloe Bailey Supports Her Sister Halle

The "Bops Goin Brazy" artist also just reportedly settled a longwinded custody battle with his ex. He and Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna battled it out this year over their son King Cairo. According to sources who spoke with TMZ, White will spend weekends with the 11-year-old while Tyga will care for him during the remainder of the week. The court is also said to have ordered them not to speak poorly about one another around the child.

