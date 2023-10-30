Chloe Bailey’s Catwoman Costume Has Her Seriously Snatched In Twerking Video: Watch

Tomorrow (October 31) is when goblins and ghouls are technically meant to be running amock. However, since Halloween was on a Tuesday this year, most of the annual festivities went down this past weekend. Bette Midler's annual Hulaween Bash is just one of the many functions that some of our favourite celebrities were at, including Chloe Bailey. The Atlanta-born artist had one of the spiciest costumes at the venue, and it looked amazing on her as she put on a performance for everyone in attendance.

Like many of the stage looks we saw during her In Pieces tour, the 25-year-old was slaying in her latex Catwoman outfit. She shielded her eyes from the camera flashes with futuristically shaped sunglasses, and let her hourglass figure speak for itself. Many people would be unable to comfortably move in an outfit so tight, but in the video below, Bailey proved that she's an expert at making her booty bounce, no matter how skin-tight the clothing on her body is.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Stuns In Her “Game Of Thrones” Halloween Costume

Chloe Bailey is Always Working Hard, Even on Halloween

"Happy to dress up and perform for a great cause," the Swarm actress wrote on her IG Story this past weekend. "Love you Clive Davis, thank you for having me." Bailey has always had a tiny waist, but when channelling Halle Berry's famous character, she looked more slim than ever before. This clearly has the "Do It" hitmaker feeling herself, along with the Game of Thrones costume she put together for us a few days ago. We could still see more festive fashion from Chloe ahead of tomorrow, but only time will tell if there are more tricks up her sleeve.

Chloe Bailey has already shown us two incredible Halloween costumes, but her little sister, Halle, might have her beat. The 23-year-old and her beau, DDG, channelled Tupac and Janet Jackson's characters from the classic film Poetic Justice, but are still staying tight-lipped about those pregnancy rumours. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG Win Halloween With Tupac & Janet Jackson “Poetic Justice” Tribute

[Via]