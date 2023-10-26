Chloe Bailey Stuns In Her “Game Of Thrones” Halloween Costume

Fans of Chloe Bailey are no strangers to her sharing gorgeous-looking pictures on Instagram. Normally she's showing off some bikini pics in a scenic locale or showing off some choreography and outfits for her tour. But this time around she surprised her fans with a heavily themed photoshoot showing off her Halloween costume. The character she chose to dress up as is Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones. "I am Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons," she captioned her Instagram post accompanied by 7 different photos of her costume.

As is often the case with Halloween costumes, the outfit was made a bit sexier than the original character. While some took to the comments to loft praise onto Chloe for the look, others focused in on its accuracy. "Overly sexualized, I don’t remember Danni dressing like this in any episode," one of the top comments reads. "You look damn good Chlo but I’m sorry it’s not giving mother of dragons," another agrees. Elsewhere in the comments fellow celebs like Victoria Monet and her own sister Halle Bailey showed their support. Check out the full post below.

Chloe Bailey's Halloween Look

In an interview last month, Chloe Bailey revealed her biggest celebrity crush. As funny as it is hearing somebody who is already a celebrity talk about their celeb crush, she gave an answer that resonated with many. “I’ll say it. Michael B. Jordan. That’s my celebrity crush. I’ve been said that in interviews even like years ago.”

Earlier in September, Chloe wrapped up her In Pieces tour. It was her first ever headlining tour as a solo artist on the back of her debut solo album of the same name earlier this year. The album has spawned a couple of hits for Chloe, most notably the lead single "Pray It Away" and the Chris Brown collaboration "How Does It Feel." What do you think of Chloe Bailey dressing up as a Game Of Thrones character for Halloween?

