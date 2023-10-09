Chloe Bailey’s Hot Bikini Posts Aren’t Over Just Because Summer Is: Photos

As we embark on the final few months of 2023, Chloe Bailey looks to be more confident in her skin than ever before. She's reached new heights musically thanks to her debut solo album In Pieces – not to mention the spring and fall tours she embarked on to promote her work. All along the way, the Atlanta native has been consistently blessing us with new content for her Instagram. Bailey's impressed us with her performance costumes, red carpet looks, and swimsuits, the latter of which she hasn't put away for the year yet, even with summer ending last month.

On Monday (October 9), the 25-year-old lit up our timeline with a spicy photo dump captured by the pool. "Drinking my water and minding my business 🌊," Bailey wrote in the caption. Her bathing suit of choice could certainly make for some interesting tan lines, with its intricate cutouts and strappy design. The Swarm actress combined a mix of pictures and behind-the-scenes video clips in this morning's upload, flaunting her hourglass frame from various flattering angles.

Chloe Bailey is a Glowing Goddess

Jordyn Woods has already appeared in the comment section to gas her friend up. Little sister Halle Bailey is showing Chloe big love too, writing, "Omg😍😍😍😍. So beautiful!!!!" The Little Mermaid actress has been fighting off pregnancy rumours in recent weeks, and all the while her Ungodly Hour collaborator has been supporting Halle and defending her from critics.

Elsewhere in the news, Chloe Bailey seemingly shot her shot with one of Lori Harvey's exes earlier this fall during an interview. When asked who her biggest celebrity crush is at the moment, the "Have Mercy" hitmaker named Michael B. Jordan. Unsurprisingly, this caused many social media users to discuss how cute the pair would be together. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

