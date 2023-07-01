Chloe Bailey’s First Carnival Outfit Was Seriously Sexy & Colourful: Photos

For those who grow up in the beautiful tropics, Carnival tends to be an equally exciting time of year as Christmas. Of course, 25-year-old Chloe Bailey was born and raised in Atlanta – far from the islands – but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have the bodacious body and rhythm needed to secure herself a great time at the event. 2023 marks the “Have Mercy” hitmaker’s first time attending, and before flying to St. Lucia herself to see what all the hype is about, she also gave away tickets to a lucky winner on her Instagram page earlier this month.

Since Bailey confirmed that she would be in attendance at Carnival, fans of the R&B darling have been eager to see what sort of over-the-top outfit she would pick. As expected, the multi-talent executed her vision with protection, adorning her curves in a colourful costume complete with feathers, jewels, and her curvaceous booty fully on display for the world to see. Of course, this is nothing new for Chloe, and she was sure to shake it when sharing a commemorative photo dump on Instagram today (July 18).

Chloe Bailey Shares Photos from Her Trip to St. Lucia

“Baby’s first carnival with @legendscarnival!!! Had the best time of my entire life 😍😍🥰,” the fashionista wrote in her caption. Not long after posting, little sister Halle Bailey praised her musical partner, “YOU LOOK SO AMAZING!!!!!!” Rap diva Flo Milli also had a kind word for Chloe, writing, “Eattt 😍😍😍,” beneath her upload.

Now that she’s got her first-ever Carnival out of the way, Chloe Bailey can focus on the future, which includes the second leg of her In Pieces tour. The Swarm actress hit the road for the first time as a solo artist back in the spring, and recently unveiled a new list of dates that will be coming this fall. Check out the sultry tactics Bailey is using to promote her concerts at the link below and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

