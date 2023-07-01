Chloe Bailey Lets Loose At St. Lucia Carnival, Shows Off Her Sultry Dance Moves In Costume: Watch

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Sure, Christmas is still many months away, but with Hot Girl Summer comes plenty of stunning vacation snaps on our Instagram feed – many of them from rap divas and R&B darlings flaunting their figures while taking time away from the studio. Chloe Bailey, in particular, has been satisfying her fans frequently as of late. Even more so now that she’s in St. Lucia where she’s happily celebrating Carnival alongside her friends and family.

The “Treat Me” songstress has always been known to bring it when it comes to her wardrobe, both on stage and in the streets. For the tropical festival, Bailey stepped it up a notch, adorning her slim thick body in jewels and feathers that left her flowing under the hot island sun. In one video that’s been circulating online, she holds a personal fan close to her face to beat the heat but still didn’t hesitate to show us how her “Body Do” as the rhythmic music flowed behind her.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Reminds Us “Thique Thighs Save Lives,” Shakes Her Booty While Promoting “In Pieces” Tour

Chloe Bailey Takes Carnival with Confidence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Prior to her vacation, Bailey shared some sultry swimsuit snaps on IG, not only confirming to followers that she’d be attending Carnival but also giving away passes to one lucky fan. It remains unclear if the winner also got the chance to meet the black-haired beauty in St. Lucia, but if not, it definitely won’t be long until they get to see her unforgettable look in a social media post of her own.

Elsewhere in the world of sultry Carnival costumes, Ashanti took our breath away with her goddess-esque outfit for the Bermuda event last month. We’ve also seen the likes of Nicki Minaj, Damson Idris, and Gisele Bundchen turning up all across the world over the past few months, with more celebrities sure to step out in their eccentric looks before the summer comes to a close. See Ashanti’s look at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Ashanti Gives Goddess Vibes In Bermuda Carnival Costume, Gets Cozy With Nelly While Performing

[Via]