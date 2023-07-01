Cancer season finally began as June came to a close. This marks a major shift in energy from the airy, chatty Gemini season into a more emotional, intuitive time. Among those whose birthday falls under the crab are Ariana Grande, Post Malone, and Chloe Bailey. The latter turns 25 today (July 1). She’s already accomplished a lot for someone her age. Still, that’s not stopping the “Treat Me” songstress from continuing to glow and grow.

To commemorate another trip around the sun, Bailey shared a series of Instagram photos which see her sitting pretty by the pool. “Ima Cancer, body built like a dancer 💋♋️🥳 #twentyfine,” the Praise This actress wrote in the caption, drawing attention to her naturally sculpted physique, which she spends plenty of time working on.

Chloe Bailey Only Gets Better with Age

For her outfit of choice, Chloe opted to create major contrast between her glowing brown skin and the white mesh fabric of her two-piece set. The birthday girl’s hair is styled in beautiful butt-length goddess braids. They flow freely by her side as she poses both inside and out of the pool. Some images gave a close-up look at the gorgeous brown eyeshadow painted across Bailey’s lid, along with her perfectly lined nude pink lips. She kept jewelry to a minimum, though the cross choker on her next certainly proves how great her taste is.

The first half of 2023 was full of endless adventure for Chloe Bailey. The Atlanta-born artist shared her debut solo album, In Pieces, a few months back, which was followed by a national tour which saw her shining her light brighter than ever. Shortly after returning from the road, Chloe sat down with Jason Lee to discuss everything from her own music to her rumoured relationship with Gunna. Read everything she had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

