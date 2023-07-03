As we entered into the month of July, Chloe Bailey also began a new chapter of life – her 25th trip around the sun. 24 was a huge year for the Praise This actress, from her debut solo album, In Pieces, finally arriving to her work alongside Damson Idris in Donald Glover’s Swarm. The latter found Bailey filming her first-ever sex scene, which she seemed to handle like a total pro, even with her nerves.

After sharing her long-awaited LP, Bailey headed out on a short and sweet tour, during which plenty of thirst traps landed on her Instagram feed. She’s continued this trend now that she’s back at home, not only sharing a stunning poolside photoshoot with us for her birthday but also donning a bright pink bikini to give fans an update on her upcoming travel plans today (July 3). “Who’s coming to Carnival with me? 😍😍😍🌻💕” Bailey asked in the caption.

Chloe Bailey is Giving Beachy Barbie

The “Treat Me” singer then went on to explain that she’ll be travelling to Saint Lucia for the event. However, instead of saving all the fun for herself, she’s teaming up with various brands to give a four-night stay away to a lucky winner and their friend. “Prize includes 4-night hotel accommodations for two, 2 round-trip flights from USA or Canada, round-trip airport transportation, and VIP Carnival party tickets,” Bailey noted before explaining how to enter. The contest will run for the next three days, and already over 15K have left comments in hopes of taking home the coveted prize.

Saint Lucia isn’t the only tropical destination Chloe Bailey is crossing off her bucket list this year. After wrapping her In Pieces tour in the spring, she put her phone on Do Not Disturb to enjoy some serious fun in the sun. Check out the R&B songbird’s flirtatious vacation vlog at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

