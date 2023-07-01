The arrival of Chloe Bailey’s debut album marked a major milestone for the Atlanta-born singer earlier this year. It didn’t achieve the first-week sales that the industry had hoped for her, she still seems confident in her work. Bailey followed the album with a short and sweet North American tour a few months ago, and after taking a break to get her tan on in the tropics, the Praise This actress recently announced that she’ll be heading out on the road again this fall.

Chloe plans to kick things off immediately as summer ends, launching in Sacramento, California on August 20. She’ll follow that with dates in San Diego, Phoenix, Cleveland, Toronto, Charlotte, and Tampa (among other cities) before wrapping up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on September 10. Earlier this weekend the “Have Mercy” hitmaker cheekily reminded her Twitter followers that tickets are now on sale, including a video of her happily shaking her booty on stage to perhaps entice them into securing their passes to see her live in action.

Chloe Bailey Shamelessly Promotes In Pieces Tour

tour tickets on sale now https://t.co/uMZZmMBsLx 👅👅👅

felt so good had to run it back. don’t wanna miss the 2nd run 😘💕 pic.twitter.com/efTrVen9I8 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 14, 2023

Elsewhere online, Bailey has shared photos from her latest performance at 2023’s Broccoli City Festival. The black-haired beauty had all eyes on her in a cut-out clad green jumpsuit, which she kept casual with sleek white sneakers, allowing her to remind us what a pro she is at dancing.

“Thique thighs save lives 🍀,” Chloe wrote in her caption, reading her follower’s minds. In the comments, friends and fans are praising the R&B starlet for her natural body’s beauty and strength, including Latto, Normani, and Baby Tate.

Broccoli City Festival 2023

Find photos and videos from Chloe Bailey’s 2023 Broccoli City Festival set. Will you be catching any of her upcoming In Pieces tour dates this fall? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

