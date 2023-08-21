Chloe Bailey’s Curves Shine Bright In Her Sol Blume Festival Costume

Chloe Bailey has definitely made self care a priority in 2023, but still, that hasn’t stopped the Atlanta-based songbird from keeping a booked and busy schedule. In the spring she toured her debut solo album, In Pieces across North America, and coming this fall, she’s preparing to hit the road again. Ahead of that, we’ve seen Bailey perform at a selection of festivals, most recently taking the stage in Sacramento, California at Sol Blume Festival.

On Monday (August 21), the “Have Mercy” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo dump from her set. “Diamonds are forever 💎✨,” Chloe wrote in her caption, referring to the ultra-sparkly outfit she wore to sing and dance along to some of her biggest hits. The 25-year-old looked comparable to a Bratz doll in her glitzy costume, and her face was beautifully beat to emphasize her high cheekbones and deep, brown eyes.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Reminds Us “Thique Thighs Save Lives,” Shakes Her Booty While Promoting “In Pieces” Tour

Chloe Bailey Returns to the Stage in Style

Mid-way through this afternoon’s carousel, the entertainer snuck in a cheeky photo of her hourglass figure from the back. Chloe also gave us a video preview of all the preparation that goes into getting her ready for a live show. Especially now that she’s in recovery from a foot injury that went down earlier this summer, it’s more important than ever for the Swarm actress to ensure she’s taking the proper precautions to protect her body. To end today’s post, Bailey shared a rare smiling photo, looking down at the camera while standing in the doorway to her tour bus.

Chloe isn’t the only Bailey sister who was flaunting her body on Instagram over the past few days. The Little Mermaid star Halle also broke a few necks with her cheeky thirst trap, though she simultaneously sparked pregnancy rumours to begin circulating online. Read how Chloe Bailey defended her Ungodly Hour collaborator at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Defends Her Sister Halle Amid Pregnancy Rumors

[Via]