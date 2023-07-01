Chloe Bailey Shares Stunning Bikini Pics

One thing that fans of Chloe Bailey know they can expect is gorgeous photo dumps to her Instagram. This time it was some absolutely stunning bikini photos from an absolute paradise local. In the pics, Chloe lounges on the beach, goes for a swim, lays in a hammock, and even drinks from a coconut. The caption reads exactly what anyone looking at the post is thinking “bae watch.” As usual, a number of fellow celebs showed up lump praise onto Chloe. The top comment is left by R&B darling Tinashe who said everything with a simple fire emoji.

Chloe Bailey is no stranger to attention-grabbing Instagram content. She grabbed attention last week with her outfit at a Neon Carnival. Even before that, she posted some pictures promoting her debut solo album and resulting tour In Pieces. The post followed a pair of fit pics she posted late last month. That included a stunning black award show dress and a gorgeous multi-print dress for accepting honors at a Culture Creators Event.

Chloe Bailey Slays A Bikini

Earlier this year Chloe Bailey released her debut solo album In Pieces. While the album received plenty of praise from fans, it had an underwhelming sales debut. The album sold just 10k copies and ended up debuting at #119 on the Billboard 200. Those sales were seen as underwhelming by many but fans and artists came to her defense. Following the release of the project she took the songs on tour. The In Pieces tour was her first headlining series of shows as a solo artist.

Before going solo Chloe Bailey released two critically acclaimed albums with her sister Halle as the duo Chloe x Halle. Their most recent outing was 2020’s critically acclaimed Ungodly Hour. The album spawned some of their biggest songs to date including “Do It,” “Ungodly Hour,” and “Forgive Me.” Halle Bailey has been busy enough on her own turning her sights on acting this year. What do you think of Chloe Bailey’s new bikini pics? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Lets Loose At St. Lucia Carnival, Shows Off Her Sultry Dance Moves In Costume: Watch

[Via]