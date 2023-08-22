Chloe Bailey Teases Underboob While Modelling “In Pieces” Merch As Her Tour Kicks Off

The first leg of Chloe Bailey’s In Pieces tour saw plenty of exciting milestones for the 25-year-old back in the spring. Her debut solo album arrived to far less fanfare (at least in terms of first week sales) than expected, but still, she put on incredible shows at venues all across the country as celebrity friends and her fans cheered her on. Earlier in the summer, Bailey confirmed her plans to head out on the road once again, and today (August 22), the time has finally come for her second round of performances to begin.

We’ll surely see the Swarm actress showing off her favourite outfits and moments, both on and off stage, over the next few weeks. Before that though, Bailey gave us a look at the merchandise that will be available throughout the In Pieces tour with some sultry new snapshots that flaunt plenty of the singer’s underboob. “In honour of today’s first show on tour… ✨NEW MERCH AVAILABLE ON MY SITE AND AT THE SHOWS ✨. See you tonight San Diego 😍,” the black-haired beauty captioned her post.

Chloe Bailey Begins In Pieces Tour Part Two Tonight

After tonight’s show, Bailey will travel to Anaheim on Wednesday, where she’s slated to perform at the House of Blues. Following that comes concerts in Denver, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Toronto, Norfolk, Charlotte, Tampa, and finally, Fort Lauderdale on September 10 at Revolution. Later that month, you can catch her overseas in London on the 21st at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

Elsewhere in the news, the elder Bailey sister proved how much she has her little siblings back earlier this week by shutting down ongoing speculation about the 23-year-old being pregnant. After wearing several oversized outfits, the internet was quick to assume that Halle and DDG have a bun in the oven, though that’s apparently not true. Read what Chloe had to say to Halle’s haters at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

