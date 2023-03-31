In Pieces
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey "Loves" Halle & DDG Together, Sisters Share Emotional Moment On "In Pieces" TourSocial media sleuths continue to speculate whether Halle Bailey is pregnant or not.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's Cleveland Concert Choreography & Outfit Had All Eyes On Her Booty: WatchChloe's confidence grows stronger with every live show that she performs.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe Bailey Is A Gorgeous Goddess In Sheer Blue Dress Amid "In Pieces" TourThe R&B vocalist has only brought more confidence to the stage during her second round of performances.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe Bailey Teases Underboob While Modelling "In Pieces" Merch As Her Tour Kicks OffFor her first performance on this leg, Chloe will be taking over The Observatory North Park in San Diego.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChloe Bailey Reminds Us "Thique Thighs Save Lives," Shakes Her Booty While Promoting "In Pieces" TourChloe will be hitting the road again to tour her debut solo album this fall.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChloe Bailey Tries To Make A BeatThe singer tried her hand at production in a new Instagram video.By Noah Grant
- StreetwearChlöe Twerks Like Crazy During Atlanta "In Pieces" Concert: WatchThe 24-year-old's final show will take place in Los Angeles at The Novo on May 3rd.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChlöe Praised For Defending Beyoncé Over Low "In Pieces" Album SalesMany believe the "CUFF IT" superstar could've done more to promote her protégé's debut solo album, but fans commended the singer for her candid and well-adjusted response.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearChloe Bailey's Hourglass Figure Looks Phenomenal In "Lady In Red" Tour Outfit: PhotosApart from performing in New York this week, the R&B starlet also dropped by "The Breakfast Club" to chew out DJ Envy.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChlöe Shares Video From "In Pieces" TourChlöe dropped footage from the first night of her "In Pieces" tour on Instagram.By Ben Mock
- MusicDruski Defends Chloe Bailey's Poor Album SalesChloe's album sold far fewer copies than the singer had hoped.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentChlöe "In Pieces" Album ReviewChlöe's stellar talent has found new expressions in her masterly debut solo album.By Victoria Ifeolu
- Pop CultureChlöe's "In Pieces" First-Week Sales Come In At 10K, Social Media ReactsThe R&B darling's debut solo project made its debut at #119 on the weekly Billboard 200 chart.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Reflects On Quitting Social MediaChloe Bailey recently explained her decision to stay off social media.By Cole Blake
- MusicChlöe Performs "In Pieces" Live For First TimeThe singer took to The Today Show's stage to perform the title track off her debut solo album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Says Beyoncé Gave Her "Notes" Before Releasing "In Pieces"Beyoncé made sure to give Chlöe feedback before the release of "In Pieces."By Aron A.
- Music VideosChlöe Gets Her "Cheatback" With Joey Bad$$ In Visual To Future-Assisted SingleChlöe and Future's "In Pieces" collab has received a music video starring Joey Bada$$ and the man who treats the singer right.By Erika Marie