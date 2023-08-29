Chloe Bailey Is A Gorgeous Goddess In Sheer Blue Dress Amid “In Pieces” Tour

Chloe Bailey has known her desire to be in the spotlight for a long time, and the longer she spends commanding the screen and the stage, the better she gets. This year in particular has been a big one for the fashionista, with her debut solo album, In Pieces, arriving on DSPs in the early spring. After a first successful trip around the country to tour her LP, Bailey hit the road once again earlier this month. From what we’ve seen on social media so far, she’s only carrying herself with more confidence this time around, and audiences are eating it up.

Early on Tuesday (August 29), the 25-year-old reminded us that she has a glamorous side too outside of the revealing looks often worn for her concert performances. “Don’t give me the blues boy 🦋,” Bailey wrote in her caption, beginning her IG carousel with a sultry snap of her gazing into the camera while wearing a cobalt blue dress that elegantly hugs her curves.

Chloe Bailey Won’t Let Haters Keep Her Down

The “Treat Me” lyricist’s dark brown hair was in an intricate updo, with a select few curls framing her soft, smoky makeup look. Many of the pictures were captured by a lucky photographer, though Bailey did share a mirror selfie taken from the side to show off her perfectly P-shaped booty in the beautifully textured gown. She kept her jewellery to a minimum, accessorizing with a silver cross chain, small hoop earrings, and a bracelet on each wrist.

Her confidence certainly shines through in her IG posts, but just like everyone else, Chloe Bailey struggles with insecurity sometimes too. The Atlanta native recently responded to Funky Dineva’s hateful comments aimed at her, and even got support from thousands of fans and her little sister, Halle, in the process. Read what Dineva had to say in response to the backlash at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

