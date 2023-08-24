Chloe x Halle Seemingly Respond To Funky Dineva’s Hurtful Comments

Chloe x Halle have been in the news quite a bit as of late. Overall, much of this has to do with the fact that there were rumors swirling about whether or not Halle Bailey was pregnant. Fans saw her in a DDG video that suggested this was the case. However, Chloe came back with some harsh words for the internet, in defense of her sister. These comments eventually went viral, and fans have been showing appreciation for the duo. Clearly, they have each other’s backs, no matter what.

Despite this, some people just want to be mean, no matter what. For instance, on the Fox Soul segment, “Tea-G-I-F,” Claudia Jordan and Funky Dineva discussed the Halle Bailey pregnancy rumors. Funky Dineva was particularly disrespectful, as the gossip blogger roasted Chloe for her appearance. Moreover, he also had some choice words about her persona. “Chloe Bailey is so godd*mn lame to me,” Funky Dineva said. “First of all, girl, you are Miss Preppy Ashley from the suburbs. Then you came out being all promiscuous, and now you’re trying to be a gangster. None of it is f*ckiung believable. And I’m probably gonna catch a lot of backlash for this, and without that makeup, she ain’t cute. She never should’ve shown up on that camera with that fat-ass face without no makeup.”

Funky Dineva Vs. Chloe x Halle

Last night, Chloe x Halle seemingly responded to the shady comments. Chloe kicked things off by tweeting, “lol people be so mad at your happiness. get help.” Subsequently, Halle took to the quote tweets and said “they need help immediately!!!!” While they did not mention Funky Dineva by name, fans were pretty well convinced that this was a response to the Fox Soul personality.

When you’re famous, people like to take shots at you like this. However, it seems like Chloe x Halle are handling it very well. Hopefully, they do not get too down on themselves. Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

