Chloe x Halle Unveil Collection With Victoria’s Secret

Chloe and Halle Bailey have finally unveiled their new campaign with Victoria Secret’s PINK. The musical duo’s exclusive collection is scheduled to be released on Tuesday (August 29). The announcement was recently shared on the pair’s official Instagram account. The capsule will be available in stores or online. The post noted that the sisters have been working on their latest collection for over a year.

“over a year in the making x it’s finally almost here! we’ve designed an exclusive collection with @vspink made JUST for you, our amazing #sirens don’t forget to shop online tomorrow or in select stores! hope you love as much as we do [heart emoji] #pinkpartner,” the post’s caption reads.

The Chloe x Halle Collection Features Several Athleisure-Inspired Pieces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle)

The post helps give fans a glimpse of what to expect for the drop. Judging by the pictures, the new collection is athleisure-inspired. From bright-colored activewear pieces to even a slinky, orange dress. Prior to this, the pair dropped their first capsule with the lingerie brand last year. The Bailey sisters seem to be pros when it comes to brand deals. Aside from VS PINK, the pair has done campaigns with Neutrogena, Crocs, and more. However, on a more sour note, the pair have been embroiled in some controversy as of late. Rumors have been swirling that Halle Bailey might be carrying a bun in the oven.

The Little Mermaid actress was spotted on her boyfriend DDG’s livestream with what appears to be a burgeoning baby bump. Following that, as a big sister should, Chloe responded to her sister’s critics online. “Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth,” the “Body Do” singer said in a clip posted to her Instagram. But not everyone seems to be a fan of Chloe’s gesture. Internet personality and Fox Soul host Funky Dineva dragged the singer and actress for her comments. “Chloe Bailey is so goddamn lame to me,” Dineva began. “First of all, girl, you are Miss Preppy Ashley from the suburbs. Then you came out being all promiscuous, and now you’re trying to be a gangster.”

Read More: Chloe x Halle Accidentally Given Non-Vegan Burgers By Hotel

[via]