Chloe x Halle
- MusicChloe Bailey Dazzles Fans With New Tiny Desk ConcertChloe brought her amazing vocals to the iconic small stage.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearChloe x Halle Unveil Collection With Victoria's SecretThe collection is scheduled to be released on August 29By Alexis Oatman
- TVHalle Bailey Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer Worth?Explore the harmonious journey of Halle Bailey, the masterful crescendo to her current net worth, and her resonating impact on society.By Jake Skudder
- TVChloe Bailey Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer Worth?Discover the rise of Chlöe Bailey, from humble beginnings to her current net worth, while exploring her journey in TV, music, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey Honors Tina Turner On JuneteenthChloe paid homage to one of the greats recently.By Jake Lyda
- Original ContentBest Chloe x Halle Live Performances, RankedWitness the unforgettable live performances of Chloe x Halle! From ballads to bops, prepare to be amazed.By Victor Omega
- TVChloe And Halle Face Off in Sing-OffChloe and Halle traded breakup song covers on the latest episode of "That's My Jam".By Ben Mock
- MusicChloe Bailey Slams Critics Amid Low Album SalesChloe Bailey has been the target of vicious social media critique following the release of her album. By Precious Gibson
- Original ContentChlöe "In Pieces" Album ReviewChlöe's stellar talent has found new expressions in her masterly debut solo album.By Victoria Ifeolu
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey Introduces Instagram To "Her Man"Chloe Bailey has been linked to multiple rappers throughout her short solo music career. By Precious Gibson
- MusicChloe Bailey Says Most Haters Were Never True Fans To Begin WithChloe Bailey has been the brunt of vicious social media critique since embarking on her solo career.By Precious Gibson
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Teaches Fans How To Say Her Name"The Little Mermaid" starlet is tired of people calling her by the wrong moniker.By Sabrina Morris
- StreetwearBeyoncé's Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their BestOthers in attendance at the extravagant event include "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction's Liam Payne, and DDG.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHalle & Chloe Bailey Discuss "Emotional & Overwhelming" Reactions To "The Little Mermaid" TrailerDisney's "The Little Princess" live action remake will land in theatres on May 26th, 2023.By Hayley Hynes