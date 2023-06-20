Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle fame was one of the artists who graced the stage on Monday for CNN’s Juneteenth Celebration. During her set, she paid tribute to one of the legends we lost recently, Tina Turner. Chloe performed a stunning rendition of “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and the fans erupted into supportive cheering. “Rest in power to the great Tina Turner,” Chloe said with arms outstretched. “This one’s for you. I love you.”

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter was performing without her sister and duo counterpart, Halle Bailey, who is no doubt still doing plenty of press for her The Little Mermaid remake. While Halle plays Ariel, Chloe Bailey channeled her inner Turner with a red-and-gold dress with long fringes on the arms. And despite not being an exact replica of the late great singer — many fans picked up on too much vibrato from Bailey, even asking for Kelly Rowland to do the tribute instead — she still rocked the stage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Read more: Chloe Bailey And Nelly Perform Together At Juneteenth Show

Chloe Bailey — And More — Pay Respect To A Queen

CNN’s “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” was a major platform to show the world how much the music industry loved Tina Turner. Not only did Chloe Bailey headline the tribute, but Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke at the event, talking about the “ongoing fight” for freedom. Other musical artists who performed included Miguel, Nelly, Charlie Wilson, Kirk Franklin, and Mike Phillips. Questlove and Adam Blackstone were the musical directors behind the show. Chloe Bailey and Nelly performed “Dilemma” together as well.

Chloe Bailey is just one of many musicians devastated by the loss of a generational talent. Tina Turner passed away in late May at the age of 83. Her contributions to the music world will never be forgotten. This show is a testament to that. For Chloe, this was a chance to showcase her vocal range. Taking on one of the greatest’s songs is difficult as it is. However, she provided the same confidence Tina would have had, making this Juneteenth celebration one for the record books.

Read more: Chlöe Bailey On “The Jason Lee Show”: R&B Star Talks Gunna, Beyoncé, Her Debut Album, And More