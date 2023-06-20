Yesterday, CNN celebrated Juneteenth and their festivities had some high-profile guests involved. Nelly was there to perform his song “Dilemma” which was originally a duet with Kelly Rowland. In place of Rowland, Chloe Bailey stepped up and took the stage alongside Nelly. The pair took the stage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles last night with the help of a live band.

When videos of the performance made it to the internet, fans were divided. Many pointed out that Chloe Bailey may have overdone her performance on the track. Comments under a repost of the video included quotes like “Kelly wasn’t free? bc this wasn’t the time for all that extra opera singing.” Other commenters came to Chloe’s defense saying her style of singing paid tribute to classic black vocalists. “She sounds fine people need to check the hate at the door. This was black music celebration and she is paying tribute leave her tf alone,” one commenter said.

Chloe’s Controversial Singing

Earlier this year, Chloe Bailey dropped her first solo album. The project sports high-profile features from both R&B and hip-hop including Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future. The project drew some ire from various critics for sounding extremely similar to Beyonce. Fans on social media also had a bit of a field day when the album only sold 10k in its first week. That was enough sales for a #119 debut on the Billboard 200. It comes after she released three albums as a duo alongside her sister in Chloe x Halle.

Last month Chloe Bailey appeared on The Jason Lee Show. During the podcast, she talked about a number of things fans were interested in hearing. Topics included her debut album, her relationship to Gunna, and Beyonce’s influence over her work. She also just recently finished the final leg of her In Pieces tour playing her debut album. It was her first-ever headlining tour as a solo artist. What do you think of Chloe’s singing during her Juneteenth performance with Nelly? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chloe Goes Harajuku Barbie For New Photos And TikTok Challenge