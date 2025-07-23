Chloe Bailey Says "Sinners" Made Her Cry, Compares The Film To Her Music Industry Experiences

BY Devin Morton 629 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
chloe-bailey-sinners-comparison-hip-hop-news
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Chloe performs onstage during Day 1 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)
Chloe Bailey discussed "Sinners" on a recent TikTok livestream and explained why the film made her cry after she watched it.

Ryan Coogler's latest film, Sinners, has been one of the biggest success stories of the year. After a modest opening, word-of-mouth turned it into a hit, becoming a big deal at the box office and receiving near-unanimous acclaim. A big part of the acclaim Sinners received was for its musical moments, and its reverence for the blues is a feature of the film. On a recent TikTok livestream, Chloe Bailey discussed the film and she likened it to what she's gone through in the music industry.

"Can I be honest? After Sinners, I cried," Bailey opened. "It just reminds you so much of the industry, right? And it's like, you can have a gift like he [Sammie] did with his guitar [...] in order to be successful, the vampires were telling him to sell out so that he could live forever and his music could live forever."

"And it's exactly like things that I see and go through every day, and that's why I broke down crying," she continued. "Because it was showing the people who decided not to go to the other side, they were in there fighting for their lives, going through it, while the people who did give in were outside celebrating and getting things quicker."

"No matter how hard you work, how good of a person you are, no matter how talented you are, sometimes that's not enough to get you places that you need to be."

Read More: Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: What Theo Gave Generations Of Black Boys

Chloe Bailey New Album

Of course, there were a variety of reactions to Chloe Bailey's comments. Many of them supported her, as the ruthlessness of the entertainment industry is well-documented. "They want you to humiliate yourself before they put you in the spotlight. She’s spot on. I’m glad she’s choosing to just be," said one user. "If talent was enough it would be more talented ppl who are famous," said another.

Others compared Bailey's words to what Nicki Minaj has previously discussed. "So once again, Nicki Minaj is right," said one user. "She’s saying it in the sweetest way possible but Nicki been saying this," wrote another.

Hopefully, Chloe Bailey feels comfortable with discussing her experiences in the music industry one day. As several commenters wrote, it seemed like she took the diplomatic approach, but she certainly has stories to tell.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.4K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 Music Chloe Bailey Perplexed On What "Flopping" Means After Internet's Claims That Her Album Will Fail 1390
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.9K
2024 BET Awards - Arrivals Music Chloe Bailey Claps Back At Fan Who Claims Her New Album Will Flop 1.8K
Comments 0