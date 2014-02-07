For those unfamiliar, Sammie is a Floridian singer who dabbles in the realms of R&B, Teen Pop and Soul, perhaps best known for his 1999 hit "I Like It", released when he was only thirteen years old. Throughout his fifteen year career, the Boynton Beach native has released three studio albums, four mixtapes and an EP, having collaborated with the likes of Soulja Boy, Sean P, YoungBloodZ, Bow Wow, Lil' Zane, Lil' Wayne, Sean Paul and many more. The last we heard of him was his August 2012 single "Insomnia". Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all. (For more details, visit princesammie.com.)