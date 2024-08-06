Chloe Bailey Claps Back At Fan Who Claims Her New Album Will Flop

The singer tried to stay positive.

Chloe Bailey has had a busy week and it's only Monday. The singer was blasted by Jon B. for sampling one of his classic 90s songs. Then, she was widely criticized by fans she announced that her new album would be dropping on Friday, August 9. The concern, at least as far as most vocal fans were concerned, was that Bailey will not have enough time to promote the album. Trouble In Paradise still felt like it was in the early promo stages for many. Well, Chloe Bailey took notice of the concerns, and even responded to one fan who asserted that the album is going to be a flop.

The interaction is less negative than it sounds. While most flop predictions stem from a dislike of the artist, there was genuine concern on Chloe Bailey's part. Fans want to see here succeed. The user in question wrote: "It's finna flop bc she did this so randomly." Again, not the most vitriolic thing one can find on Twitter. Chloe Bailey responded accordingly. She quote tweeted the concerned message and claimed that she was okay with possibly flopping. Instead of attacking her fan, she conceded that an unsuccessful album, commercially speaking, could happen. "Oh well," she wrote. "Good music is good music and I hope you enjoy."

Chloe Bailey Is More Concerned With Quality Than Sales

It's a clap back in the technical sense, but it's also a pretty mature one. Chloe Bailey has made it clear that she's less concerned with topping sales charts than in making substantial music. She said as much during a recent interview with Nylon. She praised the likes of Beyonce and Whitney Houston for bucking trends and challenging their listeners. The singer wants to challenge preconceived notions of pop music like they did. " I was really proud of Beyonce doing Cowboy Carter," she told the outlet. "Because Black people originated country music. It’s just showing that possibilities are endless."