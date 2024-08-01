Chloe Bailey Serves Curves In Stunning Promo Pictures For Lizzo's Shapewear Brand

Lizzo's "YITTY" brand launched their "Nearly Naked" campaign online, and Chloe Bailey drove fans wild with her gorgeous poses for it.

Chloe Bailey is the latest face of Lizzo's shapewear brand YITTY, and fans can't get enough of how she rocks her pieces. Moreover, the brand just launched their "Nearly Naked" campaign exclusively online, and folks are going wild for Bailey's curves in a series of new pictures for YITTY. The 14-piece collection has easily changeable pieces that can be underwear or outerwear and includes a uniquely convertible shapewear dress. There are quirky prints, solid colors, and plenty of silhouettes available, with the R&B singer particularly donning a bodysuit, a high waist short, a sculpting dress, and a scoop bralette.

Furthermore, this is YITTY's latest move as an emerging inclusive shapewear brand, even as Chloe Bailey's friend and the brand's head honcho continues to reckon with controversy. Fortunately for Lizzo, she indicated that she feels she's in a much better mental health space these days after threatening to quit music and social media following much criticism over her sexual harassment and verbal abuse allegations. While the legal status of these claims remains in limbo, she seems committed to moving forward. We'll see whether or not anything else comes from this situation.

Chloe Bailey For YITTY

As for Chloe Bailey, she recently joined in on the fun when it comes to one of 2024's biggest songs of the year: Tinashe's "Nasty." She recently released a couple of new remixes for the catchy track, including a rework from Tyga and an added rendition from Halle Bailey's sister. It's great to see all these artists collaborate more over some massive hits, especially when these new collabs provide brand-new link-ups and artistic relationships. We can only guess as to what she'll release next, but after a very busy 2023, we can't blame her for wanting to take things in a more chill manner in 2024.