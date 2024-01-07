Chloe Bailey Will Get "Generation Next" Award At Urban One Honors 2024

Chloe Bailey will be Urban One Honors' latest recipient of the "Generation Next" award at their 2024 ceremony for her craft in the music and show business world. Moreover, the organization will record the sixth-annual event at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia later in January, whereas TV One will air it on February 25. "Each honoree represents a unique chapter in the story of music," the network's president Michelle Rice stated. "We are honored to celebrate their enduring legacies at this year’s Urban One Honors: Best In Black." Furthermore, this is her most recent career level-up after a pretty successful 2023 that hopefully translates into even larger success this year.

For example, the 25-year-old went on the road for her In Pieces tour last year to roll out her then-new album. During one show in particular, she shared a wholesome and heartstring-tugging moment with her sister and duo partner, Halle. Specifically, Chloe spoke on her relationship with DDG, and it was overall a great moment for them to show their appreciation for one another. Just goes to show that acclaim and commercial highs don't cancel out more grounded and meaningful occasions.

Urban Honors One 2024 To Champion Chloe Bailey: See Trailer

Hopefully this means that Chloe and Halle will come back with some more material together in 2024, as their previous album was a delight. Still, the news that will surround her this year might focus more on relationship gossip, which hopefully isn't taking a strong toll on her personal life. After all, folks spotted the R&B singer and songwriter leaving a club with Tyga as 2023 wrapped up. She's been the subject of a lot of these claims, and we just hope that folks reporting on it (like us) continue to balance this out with her much more important achievements.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta native remains as stunning as ever, often blessing her social media presence with killer fit pics and new style changes. Seeing her get this "Generation Next" award points to even greater things to come– and more ceremonies to pop off at when it comes to fashion. So let's cross our fingers and stay tuned to what comes next. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chloe Bailey.

