Chloe Bailey, Megan Thee Stallion & Jordyn Woods Link Up At GQ’s “Men Of The Year” Party

GQ recently hosted their Men Of The Year event in LA, celebrating 2024 honorees Kim Kardashian, Jacob Elordi, Travis Scott, and Tom Ford. As one would expect, the guest list was pretty impressive, with names like Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and more in attendance. Another notable celeb, Chloe Bailey, stopped by the event, enjoying the evening alongside some of her peers. She shared a variety of photos from the party on Instagram, flexing her head-turning fit.

The performer showed out in a shimmering white gown, complete with a few flirty cutouts. She paired the elegant fit with an array of silver jewelry pieces. Bailey's seen posing alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Jordyn Woods in one of the fun shots, later smiling next to Dua Lip and even Druski. "I barely step out.. but when i do," she captioned her carousel alongside some fun emojis.

Chloe Bailey Shares New Photos From Men Of The Year Party

Meg rocked a sheer beaded number while Woods turned heads in a bright red, feather-covered mini dress. "My girlll," Meg commented under Bailey's post, adding a series of heart emojis. Woods dropped a few smile emojis as well, amid the sea of fans and peers sounding off about Bailey's stunning look.

While commenters are loving Bailey's latest look, this is far from the first eye-catching fit the songstress has shown off in recent weeks. Earlier this month, she dropped off a variety of balcony shots, posing gracefully in an ethereal sheer black gown. She also went all out for spooky season this year, blessing fans' feeds with an array of creative Halloween costumes. She showed out as Mrs. Incredible, Catwoman, and Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones. What do you think of Chloe Bailey linking up with Megan Thee Stallion and Jordyn Woods at GQ's recent event? Are you a fan of their looks? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

