Chloe Bailey’s “Georgia Peach” Is On Full Display In Sheer Black Gown

Chloe Bailey recently took to Instagram to drop off a series of flirty new photos. In the photos, the 25-year-old is seen rocking a sheer long gown, which she also paired with some black pumps and a simple cross necklace. The hitmaker posed gracefully on what appears to be a balcony, overlooking the city. "Georgia peach," she captioned the carousel, also adding a cheeky peach emoji.

Bailey's curves are on full display in her latest batch of photos, and fans are sounding off in her comments section. "10s all across the board," one commenter notes. Another points out that they can see where Boosie was coming from when he recently revealed that Bailey's his new celebrity crush.

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Figure In New IG Photos

"NO MORE @badgirlriri MY NEW CELEBRITY CRUSH IS @Chloebailey WTF DID MY EYES JUST SEE," he captioned a series of clips and photos of the two of them together. While Bailey's certainly turning heads in her latest IG post, this is far from the first eye-catching look the performer's shown off recently. She went all out for Halloween this year, surprising fans with a variety of fun costumes.

She kicked things off with a long blonde wig, posing for various shots as Daenerys Targaryen from Game Of Thrones. Bailey then went on to devour a latex Catwoman costume, showing off her twerking skills at Bette Midler's annual Hulaween ball. She later slipped on a superhero-inspired leotard, stunning as Mrs. Incredible from the Pixar film, The Incredibles. Clearly, Bailey's a big fan of spooky season, and followers had a blast watching her unveil the plethora of creative looks she went with this year. Bailey shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to her fan-favorite fits, and followers can't complain. What do you think of Chloe Bailey's new IG post? Are you a fan of her latest look? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

