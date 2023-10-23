Chloe Bailey’s Flirty New IG Photos Dare Fans To “Come And Get It”

Chloe Bailey continues to turn heads.

BYCaroline Fisher
Chloe Bailey hopped on Instagram today, providing her followers with a series of stunning new shots. The performer is seen rocking an intricate white one-piece complete with silver hardware and obviously, plenty of bling. She topped the look off with some satin gloves, chunky white boots, and a glamorous pair of shades.

"If you ready, come and get it," Bailey flirtatiously captioned her carousel alongside a heart emoji. It's clear that the hitmaker is feeling herself in her latest post, and fans can't blame her. She's seen confidently strutting across the stage during one of her recent performances, surely giving concertgoers her all. Social media users, of course, flocked to the comments section to show her some love.

Chloe Bailey Stuns In Latest IG Photo Dump

Followers expected to see a drop off in the Atlanta-born icon's head-turning fits since she wrapped the second leg of her In Pieces tour in September. Luckily for them, however, Bailey's shown no signs of slowing down. She frequently flaunts her figure on the Gram, recently modeling some bold swimwear in a variety of vacation shots. She also flexed her feature on Offset's new album, Set It Off, which he dropped earlier this month. Bailey joined the rapper for the hypnotizing love song "Princess Cut," which has already become a fan-favorite. Offset's wife Cardi B, even gave the track a shout-out on her Instagram Story ahead of the release, noting how it would be a hit among female listeners in particular.

Fans can't wait to see what Bailey has in store for them next, whether it be new music, an acting role, or another endeavor in fashion. What do you think of Chloe Bailey's latest Instagram post? Are you a fan of her glamorous white fit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chloe Bailey.

