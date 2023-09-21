Chloe Bailey Shows Off Colorful Dresses In A New Photo Dump

Fans of Chloe Bailey are no stranger to flashy photo dumps. She's often treating her followers on Instagram to pics of the best and most elaborate fits she's wearing. This time she updated everyone on the fashion she's sporting from a trip to London. Included in the pics are a full length bubblegum pink dress, a shorter bright red number, and a two-piece blue sweater piece. "i love you so much London!!!" she captioned the post.

In the comments fans were excited. Saweetie stopped by to hype up one particular picture that she loved commenting "2nd slide" followed by four fire emojis. Jessie Reyez also showed up commenting "😍Bonita" shortly after the post was made. Even Latto made her way into the comments sharing some love for Chloe's looks in the form of four heart-eye emojis. Check out the pictures and various celebrity comments below.

Chloe Bailey Shares London Photo Dump

Glamorous photo dumps aren't the only thing Chloe Bailey does to amaze her fans. She's also a pretty good singer and she reminded everyone of that earlier this month. She dazzled fans with a Tiny Desk Concert, taking her distinct vocals to the iconic small stage. Her and her band played a number of tracks from her debut album In Pieces which dropped earlier this year. Despite all the industry support for Chloe, the album didn't do particularly well.

With just 10k in first week sales the album debuted at #119 on the Billboard 200. The sales represent a pretty big drop from the performance of her last album released alongside her sister Halle. The pair dropped the critically acclaimed Ungodly Hour in 2020 which debuted all the way up at number 16 on the Billboard 200. Halle has also dipped her toes into solo music, releasing her debut solo single earlier this year. What do you think of Chloe Bailey's newest photo dump and the various celebrities who hype her up in the comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

