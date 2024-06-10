Chloe Bailey Fully Embraces Summer With A Fruit-Themed Bikini Photo Dump

Her bright yellow bikini left fans stunned.

Chloe Bailey fans get fed as many scintillating photo dumps as any other artist in music. Chloe is clearly no stranger to showing off her own body and she seems to be looking for any reason to. Occasionally that's gotten her into some hot water. Earlier this year she shared a pic dump where she's spotted wearing a Kanye West Yeezy top. The pictures were controversial among her audience as support for West and his brands has been incredibly divisive since his series of antisemitic rants in 2022.

Thankfully this new post isn't likely to spark controversy. It revolves around something that almost everybody loves, fruit. "mangoes and watermelon are my favorite fruit 🥭🍉💦" Chloe captions the post, which is led off by a picture of her eating a mango in a bright yellow bikini. Of course at the end of the day she is still the center of attention and proves it with both front and side profiles of her looking absolutely stunning. As is often the case with her posts, fans rushed to the comments to fawn over her looks. Check out her post and the variety of fruit-themed puns making their way into the comment section below.

Chloe Bailey's Newest Photo Dump

Chloe Bailey is heading towards her sophomore solo album and a follow-up to last year's In Pieces. She's already dropped two new singles so far this year starting with "FYS" which dropped back in March. The song has racked up 3.6 million streams on Spotify alone. That was followed up in April by the feistier second single "Boy Bye" which has racked up 1.7 million streams of its own. She hasn't confirmed any concrete details on a sophomore album yet but fans are hoping it drops this year.